ASML may not grow in 2026 as chipmakers face US tariff jitters

The ASML logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Veldhoven — ASML, the world’s biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment, warned on Wednesday that it might not achieve growth in 2026 as chipmakers building factories in the US await clarity on how much tariffs will affect them.
The uncertainty in tariff negotiations is spurring chipmakers in the US to delay finalising investments, CFO Roger Dassen told journalists on a media call.
Shares in ASML fell as much as 7.8% and were on track for their worst day since October, dragging peers ASM, BESI, Soitec lower as well.
A potential 30% US tariff on European goods could ramp up the price of a single high-end machine to €325m from €250m, he noted.
“Clarity is what customers are looking for before they can really finalise their views as to what they’re going to do,” Dassen said, reiterating ASML’s intention to pass such costs on.
Beyond a simple tax on a finished machine, the tariffs may pile up for ASML as parts are sent from the Netherlands to the US several times.
Analysts had hoped that the quarter would provide some reassurance over its outlook for 2026, but the company warned that geopolitical uncertainty still clouded its prospects.
Mitigate effect
“The level of uncertainty is increasing, mostly due to macroeconomic and geopolitical consideration. And that includes, of course, tariffs,” ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said in an internal interview on the company’s website.
While we still prepare for growth in 2026, we cannot confirm it at this stage.
ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet
The direct and indirect effect of tariffs was still very uncertain, Dassen said in the interview, and ASML was working with its supply chain to mitigate any effect.
“While we still prepare for growth in 2026, we cannot confirm it at this stage,” Fouquet said in a statement.
If it materialised, 2026 would be the first flat year in more than a decade of uninterrupted revenue growth since 2012.
ASML investor Han Dieperink, chief investment officer at investment firm Aureus, said he was not worried about the upcoming year, noting that the quarter pointed to solid demand.
The Dutch group’s net bookings, the most closely watched figure in the industry, were €5.54bn ($6.4bn), 25% ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate of €4.44bn, according to researcher Visible Alpha.
Enabling technology
ASML’s EUV lithography machines represented 42% of those bookings, or €2.3bn’ worth.
The machines, which are the world’s most advanced chip circuit printing system, are the key enabling technology behind leading-edge chips such as those used in Nvidia’s GPUs, or Apple’s Macs and iPhones.
“The second quarter beats from top to bottom,” analyst Michael Roeg of Degroof Petercam said. Roeg cited strong demand from artificial intelligence related chipmakers.
Chinese demand also remained elevated, representing 27% of all machine sales in the past three quarters, and confirming the country’s chipmakers have continued to buy less advanced machines in anticipation of more US-led export restrictions.
