Nvidia and Jane Street back Mira Murati’s AI start-up as valuation hits $12bn

US start-up funding surges nearly 76% to $162.8bn in the first half of 2025, says Pitchbook

15 July 2025 - 20:12
by Krystal Hu and Aditya Soni
Mira Murati. Picture: EUGENE GOLOGURSKY/GETTY IMAGES
New York/Bengaluru — Thinking Machines Lab, the artificial intelligence start-up founded by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati, said on Tuesday it has raised about $2bn at a valuation of $12bn in a funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

The fundraise also saw participation from AI chip giant Nvidia, Accel, ServiceNow, Cisco, AMD and Jane Street, the start-up said.

The huge funding round for a company launched only in February, with no revenue or products yet, underscores Murati’s ability to attract investors in a sector where top executives have become coveted targets in an escalating talent war.

“We’re excited that in the next couple months we will be able to share our first product, which will include a significant open source component and be useful for researchers and start-ups developing custom model,” Murati said in a post on the X social media platform.

Reuters had reported in April Andreessen Horowitz was in talks to lead an outsized early-stage funding round.

Thinking Machines has said it wants to build AI systems that are safer, more reliable and aimed at a broader number of applications than rivals. Nearly two-thirds of its team comprises former OpenAI employees.

Murati, who started Thinking Machines after an abrupt exit from OpenAI last September, is among a growing list of former executives from the ChatGPT maker who have launched AI start-ups.

Another two, Dario Amodei’s Anthropic and Ilya Sutskever’s Safe Superintelligence, have attracted former OpenAI researchers and raised billions of dollars in funding.

Investor enthusiasm towards new AI start-ups has stayed strong, despite some questions about tech industry spending.

That helped US start-up funding surge nearly 76% to $162.8bn in the first half of 2025, with AI accounting for about 64.1% of the total deal value, according to a Pitchbook report.

Reuters

Google recruits Windsurf executives to advance AI ambitions

Google is paying $2.4bn in licence fees as part of a deal to use some of the start-ups technology
Companies
2 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Powerful, rich, deranged men — and the death of ethics

There is a noticeable lack of ethical behaviour among people such as Musk and Ramaphosa — a worrying sign for SA and the world
Opinion
4 days ago

Nvidia hits $4-trillion market cap on AI chip demand

Company has rebounded about 74% from its lows in April
Companies
6 days ago

Nvidia aims to resume sales of AI chip to China after US ban

The world’s most valuable firm is filing applications with the US government to resume sales to China of the H20 GPU
Companies
14 hours ago

Legal bodies warn of AI pitfalls that could lead to lawyers being disbarred

Judges in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have reported lawyers for citing non-existing case laws in two cases
National
19 hours ago

AI drives huge increase in use of Arm-based chips

Arm has benefited from the frenzy around generative AI computing and says a notable portion of its data centre growth is due to AI
Companies
6 days ago
