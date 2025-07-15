MTN Zakhele Futhi gets approvals for R2.5bn payout to investors
MTN Zakhele Futhi, the special purpose empowerment vehicle of Africa’s largest mobile operator, has been given the green light to move forward with a R2.5bn payout to its investors, the latest in a flurry of action to unwind the scheme.
In a note to investors on Tuesday, MTN Zakhele Futhi said it was pleased “to announce that it has obtained confirmation that exchange control approval for the declaration and payment of the special distribution from the financial surveillance department of the SA Reserve Bank is not required and, accordingly, this condition is no longer applicable and the special distribution is unconditional”. ..
