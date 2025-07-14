Safaricom aiming to grow customers in Ethiopia by 70% in current financial year
Ethiopian unit ‘has the potential to be bigger than its Kenyan operation’, the largest network provider in East Africa
14 July 2025 - 19:38
Vodacom’s Kenyan affiliate Safaricom wants to grow its customer base in Ethiopia by as much as 70% in the current financial year as the mobile operator looks to break even in Africa’s second most populated country.
This is according to Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, who told Business Day the Ethiopian unit has the potential to be bigger than its Kenyan operation, now the largest mobile network provider in East Africa, valued at 1.03-trillion Kenyan shillings, or $8bn. ..
