Crypto-focused asset manager Grayscale said on Monday it has confidentially submitted paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signalling potential plans for a US listing as bitcoin scales new highs.
The move coincides with the start of the “crypto week” in Washington, where legislators are set to debate three bills that could offer long-awaited clarity to the industry.
Investor enthusiasm around the bills, which are expected to pave the way for digital assets to potentially be further integrated into traditional finance, has pushed bitcoin above $120,000 for the first time.
“All the previous crypto cycles were led by retail in absence of regulatory clarity. However, this cycle has been led by institutions,” analysts at Bernstein wrote in a note.
Grayscale's announcement comes more than a month after stablecoin giant Circle's blockbuster debut, and could add to a growing cohort of high-profile initial public offering candidates looking to list in the coming months.
Gemini, a crypto exchange run by billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is also preparing to go public.
Crypto firms have seen a surge of interest since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. So far this year, shares of crypto giants Coinbase and Strategy have jumped 56% and 50%, respectively.
Grayscale, founded in 2013, manages more the $33bn of assets across more than 35 investment products.
A prominent player in the crypto space, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company also oversees a leading spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
The company's legal challenge against the SEC was instrumental in paving the way for the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs last year.
Confidential filings allow companies to withhold details about their finances and offering terms until closer to the actual listing.
Crypto manager Grayscale upbeat on US listing
Company manages more the $33bn of assets and oversees a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund
Crypto-focused asset manager Grayscale said on Monday it has confidentially submitted paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signalling potential plans for a US listing as bitcoin scales new highs.
The move coincides with the start of the “crypto week” in Washington, where legislators are set to debate three bills that could offer long-awaited clarity to the industry.
Investor enthusiasm around the bills, which are expected to pave the way for digital assets to potentially be further integrated into traditional finance, has pushed bitcoin above $120,000 for the first time.
“All the previous crypto cycles were led by retail in absence of regulatory clarity. However, this cycle has been led by institutions,” analysts at Bernstein wrote in a note.
Grayscale's announcement comes more than a month after stablecoin giant Circle's blockbuster debut, and could add to a growing cohort of high-profile initial public offering candidates looking to list in the coming months.
Gemini, a crypto exchange run by billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is also preparing to go public.
Crypto firms have seen a surge of interest since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. So far this year, shares of crypto giants Coinbase and Strategy have jumped 56% and 50%, respectively.
Grayscale, founded in 2013, manages more the $33bn of assets across more than 35 investment products.
A prominent player in the crypto space, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company also oversees a leading spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
The company's legal challenge against the SEC was instrumental in paving the way for the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs last year.
Confidential filings allow companies to withhold details about their finances and offering terms until closer to the actual listing.
Reuters
Bitcoin hits $123,000 and likely to go higher
CHRISTO DE WIT: The genius of stablecoins
Luno calls for onshore status of crypto assets in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.