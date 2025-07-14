Blue Label goes from ‘Telecoms’ to ‘Unlimited’
Group is undergoing a restructuring process that involves the separation of its telecom and nontelecom business units
14 July 2025 - 05:00
Prepaid specialist group Blue Label Telecoms plans to change its name to Blu Label Unlimited Group, the company said on Friday.
Blue Label, which sells prepaid vouchers for cellphone data, airtime and electricity, has long had a tenuous relationship with “Telecoms” in its name...
