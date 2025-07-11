Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Samsung’s bet on folding devices in SA’s smartphone market

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Justin Hume, vice-president for mobile at Samsung SA

11 July 2025 - 13:18
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Justin Hume. Vice-president for mobile at Samsung South Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
SA’s smartphone market, particularly in the premium segment for folding, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Hume, vice-president for mobile at Samsung SA. The discussion focuses on Samsung’s latest folding flagship smartphone range, the group’s place in the local market and pricing strategy.

This week, the smartphone maker released its folding range for 2025, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. Hume explains some of the trends around smartphone sales for Samsung in a given year.

He says consumer buying behaviour tends to be split between those buying devices for cash and those doing so on contract. 

The South Korean electronic company is the world’s largest smartphone maker, a position it has held for a number of years, though US-based Apple and China’s Xiaomi and Honor have been working to disrupt its dominance. Samsung is also dominant in SA, with an estimated 51% of the market. 

Hume also outlines the company’s pricing and how this fits in with consumer buying patterns. 

Through the discussion, Hume highlights the viability of premium devices in the local market, what determines the mix of devices sold in SA, and a breakdown of SA’s smartphone market. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

