Samsung pins hopes on slimmer models to keep Chinese rivals at bay

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 phones are displayed during an event in New York, the US, July 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
Seoul — Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled thinner, lighter foldable phones as it aims to fend off Chinese competition in the higher-margin, premium segment that remains untapped by arch-rival Apple.
The stakes are high. The South Korean company lost its global smartphone crown to Apple in 2023 and faces growing competition from Chinese rivals like Huawei and Honor.
Meanwhile, Samsung’s mainstay chip business has suffered a profit slump stemming in part from its delayed supply of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to Nvidia.
Samsung mobile president and COO Choi Won-joon said his most important mission was to make Samsung a leader in AI-powered smartphones.
“I believe that foldable phones, integrated with AI features, are ready to become mainstream by offering a unique, differentiated experience,” he told Reuters in his first media interview since being promoted in March.
He said Samsung aimed to take a leadership position in AI by enhancing co-operation with external partners like Google, unlike Apple, which has been using in-house AI technology that has faced delays in adding key features.
Samsung also in New York unveiled its first smartwatches equipped with Google’s AI voice assistant, Gemini, which can make recommendations to the owner such as good locations for a run.
Tariff turmoil
Samsung said in April that it was pushing ahead with a premium product strategy as US tariffs threatened to dampen demand and raise component costs.
The smartphone maker increased the US price of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 by 5% to $1,999 from its predecessor Fold 6, while introducing a less expensive version of its Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell phone, Flip 7 FE, priced at $899.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with Qualcomm’s superfast processor Snapdragon 8 Elite, while Galaxy Z Flip 7 is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos chips.
Analysts said Samsung’s new models tackled some of the issues with foldable phones such as bulkiness, and would create a premium halo around the brand. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs 10% less than its predecessor and is 26% thinner.
But high prices and a lack of use cases meant foldable phones were likely to remain a niche segment, the analysts said, with data from research firm IDC showing they account for just 1.5% of the total smartphone market.
Research firm Canalys predicts Samsung’s foldable shipments, which peaked in 2022, will remain flat or slightly decline in 2025, in line with the broader market’s flat growth, according to data provided to Reuters.
Samsung’s foldable smartphones accounted for 4% of its total phone sales but 16% of those priced more than $800, Canalys said.
Its data shows Samsung’s dominance of the foldable phone segment is being eroded by Honor and Huawei, which are enjoying strong sales, especially in China.
Samsung, which held its unveiling event in New York on Wednesday, would focus on the US, Europe and South Korea for foldable phone sales, Choi said.
Rare earth suppliers
At a press conference later on Wednesday following the launch event, TM Roh, president and acting head of Samsung’s device experience division, said Samsung was working towards launching a tri-foldable phone, which users can fold three ways, by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Choi said Samsung accelerated output and shipments of smartphones bound for the US to mitigate the effect of looming US tariffs, without giving details. Samsung produces its smartphones in Vietnam, which accounts for more than half its phone output, as well as in South Korea and India.
He also said Samsung had been tackling China’s export curbs on rare earths and rare earth magnets by diversifying suppliers beyond the dominant supplier and significantly increasing its own internal stockpiles. Reuters
Samsung pins hopes on slimmer models to keep Chinese rivals at bay
South Korean company faces growing competition from Huawei and Honor
Seoul — Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled thinner, lighter foldable phones as it aims to fend off Chinese competition in the higher-margin, premium segment that remains untapped by arch-rival Apple.
The stakes are high. The South Korean company lost its global smartphone crown to Apple in 2023 and faces growing competition from Chinese rivals like Huawei and Honor.
Meanwhile, Samsung’s mainstay chip business has suffered a profit slump stemming in part from its delayed supply of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to Nvidia.
Samsung mobile president and COO Choi Won-joon said his most important mission was to make Samsung a leader in AI-powered smartphones.
“I believe that foldable phones, integrated with AI features, are ready to become mainstream by offering a unique, differentiated experience,” he told Reuters in his first media interview since being promoted in March.
He said Samsung aimed to take a leadership position in AI by enhancing co-operation with external partners like Google, unlike Apple, which has been using in-house AI technology that has faced delays in adding key features.
Samsung also in New York unveiled its first smartwatches equipped with Google’s AI voice assistant, Gemini, which can make recommendations to the owner such as good locations for a run.
Tariff turmoil
Samsung said in April that it was pushing ahead with a premium product strategy as US tariffs threatened to dampen demand and raise component costs.
The smartphone maker increased the US price of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 by 5% to $1,999 from its predecessor Fold 6, while introducing a less expensive version of its Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell phone, Flip 7 FE, priced at $899.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with Qualcomm’s superfast processor Snapdragon 8 Elite, while Galaxy Z Flip 7 is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos chips.
Analysts said Samsung’s new models tackled some of the issues with foldable phones such as bulkiness, and would create a premium halo around the brand. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs 10% less than its predecessor and is 26% thinner.
But high prices and a lack of use cases meant foldable phones were likely to remain a niche segment, the analysts said, with data from research firm IDC showing they account for just 1.5% of the total smartphone market.
Research firm Canalys predicts Samsung’s foldable shipments, which peaked in 2022, will remain flat or slightly decline in 2025, in line with the broader market’s flat growth, according to data provided to Reuters.
Samsung’s foldable smartphones accounted for 4% of its total phone sales but 16% of those priced more than $800, Canalys said.
Its data shows Samsung’s dominance of the foldable phone segment is being eroded by Honor and Huawei, which are enjoying strong sales, especially in China.
Samsung, which held its unveiling event in New York on Wednesday, would focus on the US, Europe and South Korea for foldable phone sales, Choi said.
Rare earth suppliers
At a press conference later on Wednesday following the launch event, TM Roh, president and acting head of Samsung’s device experience division, said Samsung was working towards launching a tri-foldable phone, which users can fold three ways, by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Choi said Samsung accelerated output and shipments of smartphones bound for the US to mitigate the effect of looming US tariffs, without giving details. Samsung produces its smartphones in Vietnam, which accounts for more than half its phone output, as well as in South Korea and India.
He also said Samsung had been tackling China’s export curbs on rare earths and rare earth magnets by diversifying suppliers beyond the dominant supplier and significantly increasing its own internal stockpiles. Reuters
OpenAI close to releasing web browser challenge to Google Chrome
Nvidia hits $4-trillion market cap on AI chip demand
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk’s X, to step down
Prosus prices €750m bond
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
OpenAI close to releasing web browser challenge to Google Chrome
Nvidia hits $4-trillion market cap on AI chip demand
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk’s X, to step down
AI drives huge increase in use of Arm-based chips
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.