NTT Data hives off Britehouse unit in management buyout
Britehouse Mobility will be known as Britehouse and will operate as a fully independent company
10 July 2025 - 11:16
Britehouse will soon exit the NTT Data fold, formerly Dimension Data, to become a standalone entity, following a buyout by its management.
On Thursday, Britehouse Mobility said it was “embarking on a new era of innovation and independence” following a management buyout transaction, effectively acquiring the business from NTT Data, for an undisclosed amount...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.