Metrofile withdraws appointment of Bradley Swanepoel as CFO

Metrofile has withdrawn the appointment of Bradley Swanepoel as its finance chief, the document specialist group said on Wednesday, but gave no reasons for the move.
In February, the company announced Swanepoel’s appointment as CFO and executive director of the company.
In a thinly worded statement, the company told shareholders that “following subsequent discussions between Metrofile and Bradley, it has been mutually agreed that Bradley will no longer be taking up the position of CFO and executive director, and his appointment is accordingly withdrawn”.
Shivan Mansingh will continue in his dual role as group CFO and MD of Metrofile Records Management SA, until further advised.
Valued at R1.17bn on the JSE, the group operates from 70 facilities and provides records and information management services in SA, Kenya, Botswana, Mozambique and the Middle East, with SA accounting for more than half its revenue.
Metrofile has seen a number of moves in its executive ranks in past two years.
In September last year, Pfungwa Serima, the group’s CEO since 2016, stepped down; Thabo Seopa took his place.
A few months earlier, in July, Justice Tootla resigned as MD of Metrofile’s SA unit.
Metrofile is in advanced talks with a single party that is looking to take over its business. In late March, the group informed the market of a bid by an unnamed suitor to buy the company and had constituted an independent board to consider the offer, in a sign that the group is giving it serious consideration.
