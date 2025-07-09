Prosus has priced €750m of 4.343% notes due in 2035 under its global medium-term note programme, the group said late on Tuesday.
The offering attracted strong investor demand, with notes more than four times subscribed.
Prosus has increased the profitability of its e-commerce businesses over the past year delivering an adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $443m for the year to end-March, thereby enhancing its credit profile, it said.
The offering would refinance Prosus’ recently matured 2025 notes of $225m and upcoming €500m notes maturing in January 2026, it said.
Prosus is rated BBB (stable outlook) by S&P and Baa2 (stable outlook) by Moody’s and it is expected that this refinancing will be ratings neutral.
The offering is expected to close on July 15, subject to customary conditions.
In a separate announcement Prosus said it had repurchased about 2.27-million of its own shares at an average price of €46.8890 per share for a total consideration of €106.58m for the period June 30 to July 4.
The transactions were part of its open-ended share repurchase programme.
Prosus prices €750m bond
