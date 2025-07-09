Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), attends a conference in Beverly Hills, California, the US, May 5 2025. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Elon Musk-owned social platform X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, said in a surprise move on Wednesday that she would step down from the role.
Her exit comes at a difficult time for Musk, who is dealing with falling sales at his electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla and a war of words with US President Donald Trump.
Yaccarino did not give a specific reason for her decision. X and Yaccarino did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Report said she had left to pay attention to her own media company.
She took the top job in 2023 to help Musk transform the company after he bought it in a $44bn deal.
Before becoming the CEO of X, Yaccarino spent several years modernising the ad business of Comcast’s NBCUniversal.
The social media platform is dealing with a heavy debt load, and Yaccarino has often had to deal with controversies stirred up by Musk, including his endorsement of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in late 2023.
The company later sued numerous advertisers and an advertising group, alleging they colluded to deny X advertising dollars.
In March, Musk’s AI start-up xAI acquired the social media platform in a $33bn all-stock deal.
Grok praise for Hitler
Its chatbot, Grok, removed what it called “inappropriate” social media posts on Tuesday after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that Grok produced content with anti-Semitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.
Issues of political biases, hate speech and accuracy of AI chatbots have been a concern since the launch of OpenA’s ChatGPT in 2022.
“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are working to remove the inappropriate posts,” Grok posted on X.
“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”
ADL, the nonprofit organisation formed to combat anti-Semitism, urged Grok and other producers of large language model software that produces human-sounding text to avoid “producing content rooted in anti-Semitic and extremist hate”.
“What we are seeing from Grok LLM is irresponsible, dangerous and anti-Semitic, plain and simple. The supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the anti-Semitism that is surging on X and many other platforms,” ADL said on X.
In May, after users noticed Grok brought up the topic of “white genocide” in SA in unrelated discussions about other matters, xAI attributed it to an unauthorised change made to Grok’s response software.
Musk last month promised an upgrade to Grok, suggesting there was “far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data”.
On Tuesday, Grok suggested Hitler would be best-placed to combat anti-white hatred, saying he would “spot the pattern and handle it decisively”.
Reuters
