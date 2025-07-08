Media24 counts costs of restructuring with full-year loss
In the 12-months to end-March, Media24’s two main units, News24 and Netwerk24, saw a 1.6% rise in paywall subscribers
08 July 2025 - 11:05
Media24, one of SA’s largest news publishers, swung to a full-year loss, hurt by a drop in revenue and restructuring costs as the business moved from a print to digital first operating model.
It has been a trying year for the Naspers-owned media group...
