Breakthrough victory for Vodacom and Remgro R13bn fibre merger
The JSE-listed firms have been fighting for almost four years to get the deal approved
08 July 2025 - 21:05
UPDATED 08 July 2025 - 23:08
Vodacom and Remgro achieved a major victory on Tuesday as they reached a deal with the Competition Commission to let them proceed with their fibre merger, breathing new life into a deal that had been on the brink of collapse.
The JSE-listed firms have been fighting for almost four years to get the deal over the line, even receiving backing from trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau...
