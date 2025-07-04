LANDMARK MERGER
MultiChoice sees Canal+ tie-up as key to its survival
Combination can address challenges resulting from the digitalisation and globalisation of the sector, says chair
04 July 2025 - 05:00
MultiChoice is betting on an impending tie-up with Canal+ as the best chance of long-term survival and renewed relevance in a global streaming war.
The tie-up, hailed as the largest of its kind in SA’s broadcasting sector, promises scale, cost-savings and deeper financial muscle — critical ammunition in a market architecture shaped by entertainment giants such as Netflix...
