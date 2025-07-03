Vodacom creates mobile private network for Sasol’s Secunda facility
The mini-cellular network operates in a defined area, typically using 4G LTE or 5G technology
03 July 2025 - 19:01
Vodacom’s enterprise unit has developed a special private mobile network to help with the running of a Sasol’s plant in Mpumalanga, underscoring the value of latest generation communication technologies.
Mobile operators have long argued that while consumers would enjoy the improved speed and reliability of 5G, the fifth generation of mobile technologies, the real benefits would be seen in the industrial sector. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.