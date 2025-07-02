Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Why does mobile data expire?

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

02 July 2025 - 17:06
Many South Africans still find mobile data expensive, especially due to strict expiry rules on airtime and data, despite a nearly 50% drop in prices over the past five years. Mobile operators argue lifting these limits would be too costly, so for now consumers should not expect change. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about why expiry rules persist, and whether consumers are getting a fair deal.

