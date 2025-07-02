Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Sentiv’s strategy for growth as an independent company

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louis du Toit and Reshaad Sha, the team from Sentiv, formerly known as Altron Nexus

02 July 2025 - 14:55
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Louis du Toit (Left) and Reshaad Sha (Right). The team from Sentiv, formerly known as Altron Nexus. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Louis du Toit (Left) and Reshaad Sha (Right). The team from Sentiv, formerly known as Altron Nexus. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Sentiv’s strategy for growth, following its separation from JSE listed Altron is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louis du Toit and Reshaad Sha, the team from Sentiv, formerly known as Altron Nexus. 

Founded in 1965, Sentiv specialises in critical communications infrastructure that has to do with designing, building and managing secure communication networks across SA. 

In May, the company said it had signed transaction agreements to enable a management buyout from the Altron Group.

Sentiv provides critical communications in areas such as mining and logistics. These are used by organisations such as the SA Police Service, Gautrain, and Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

Join the discussion: 

Louis du Toit, who will serve as CEO, outlines which parts of the old Altron Nexus structure will be kept by Sentiv. He also details the technologies that the company is looking to use to advance its strategy. 

Sha, who will be executive chair, highlights the company’s rationale for the buyout, strategy and plans for growth. 

Through the discussion, the team outlines the rationale for buying out the Nexus business from Altron; plans for growth; strategy; technologies and place for critical communication in SA. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Altron Nexus rebranded to Sentiv after management buyout

Altron put a for-sale sign on Nexus in 2023 after it lost the lucrative Gauteng Broadband Network contract to MTN
Companies
1 month ago

Altron puts for-sale sign on subsidiary after loss of lucrative Gauteng contract

Jobs on line at technology group after it lost a Gauteng broadband network contract to MTN
Companies
1 year ago

Altron earnings to rise as much as 75%

The group said in February that vehicle tracking unit Netstar surpassed 2-million subscribers
Companies
1 month ago

Altron notes higher first-half earnings on healthy momentum

Altron has decided to retain Altron Document Solutions within the group
Companies
11 months ago

Altron combines three units in new Altron Digital Business

Group CEO Werner Kapp sees it as a way to gain more market share in IT services
Companies
1 year ago

State earmarks R2.4bn to continue rural connectivity project

SA Connect's main purpose is the development of networking infrastructure in remote areas
National
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ministers line up to meet Capitec boss on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Surging online gambling eats into disposable ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Closure of Assmang ferromanganese smelter puts ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Investec amasses 2,100 corporate clients as it ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
ArcelorMittal SA takes Transnet ‘excessive ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Bytes to reap benefits of transformation of corporate sales team, CEO says

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesaka sells stake in Indian fintech MobiKwik for R290m

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Capital Appreciation sees opportunity to build AI agents for SA banks

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Let’sCreate’s take on supporting software start-ups and incubation

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.