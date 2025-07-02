PODCAST | Sentiv’s strategy for growth as an independent company

Louis du Toit (Left) and Reshaad Sha (Right). The team from Sentiv, formerly known as Altron Nexus. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Sentiv’s strategy for growth, following its separation from JSE listed Altron is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louis du Toit and Reshaad Sha, the team from Sentiv, formerly known as Altron Nexus.
Founded in 1965, Sentiv specialises in critical communications infrastructure that has to do with designing, building and managing secure communication networks across SA.
In May, the company said it had signed transaction agreements to enable a management buyout from the Altron Group.
Sentiv provides critical communications in areas such as mining and logistics. These are used by organisations such as the SA Police Service, Gautrain, and Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
Join the discussion:
Louis du Toit, who will serve as CEO, outlines which parts of the old Altron Nexus structure will be kept by Sentiv. He also details the technologies that the company is looking to use to advance its strategy.
Sha, who will be executive chair, highlights the company’s rationale for the buyout, strategy and plans for growth.
Through the discussion, the team outlines the rationale for buying out the Nexus business from Altron; plans for growth; strategy; technologies and place for critical communication in SA.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Altron Nexus rebranded to Sentiv after management buyout
Altron puts for-sale sign on subsidiary after loss of lucrative Gauteng contract
Altron earnings to rise as much as 75%
Altron notes higher first-half earnings on healthy momentum
Altron combines three units in new Altron Digital Business
State earmarks R2.4bn to continue rural connectivity project
