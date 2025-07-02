Bytes to reap benefits of transformation of corporate sales team, CEO says
Trading in the first months of the group’s financial year was affected by a difficult macroeconomic environment
02 July 2025 - 09:06
Bytes Technology Group expects first-half gross profit to be at a similar level to last year’s and operating profit to be marginally lower, followed by more normalised growth in both metrics in the second half.
In a statement ahead of the group’s AGM later on Wednesday, CEO Sam Mudd said in recent weeks the group had navigated a more challenging macro environment, compounded by the near- term effect of transforming its corporate sales team. ..
