Bytes plunges as profit warning spooks market
Group expects first-half gross profit to be similar to last year’s and operating profit to be marginally lower
02 July 2025 - 09:06
UPDATED 02 July 2025 - 19:14
Former Altron subsidiary Bytes saw almost a third of its value wiped out in the stock market on Wednesday as the technology group issued a profit warning for the financial year due to reduced tech spending by corporate customers.
Bytes Technology Group said it expected first-half gross profit to be at a similar level to last year’s and operating profit to be marginally lower, followed by more normalised growth in both metrics in the second half...
