Trump tells Fox he’s found a group of wealthy buyers for TikTok

US president says short-video app deal he is developing may need China’s approval to move forward

30 June 2025 - 13:55
by Steve Holland and Katharine Jackson
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Washington — US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview broadcast on Sunday that he had found buyers for the TikTok short-video app.

Trump described the buyers as a group of “very wealthy people” whose identities he will reveal in about two weeks.

The US president made the remarks in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo programme. He said the deal he is developing would probably need China’s approval to move forward and predicted Chinese President Xi Jinping would likely approve it.

The US president earlier this month had extended to September 17 a deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok despite a law that mandated a sale or shutdown without significant progress.

A deal had been in the works this spring that would have spun off TikTok’s US operations into a new US-based firm, majority-owned and operated by US investors, but it was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it following Trump’s announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

“We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way,” Trump said. “I think I’ll probably need China’s approval. I think President Xi will probably do it.”

A 2024 US law required TikTok to stop operating by January 19 unless ByteDance had completed divesting the app’s US assets or demonstrated significant progress towards a sale.

Trump, who credits the app with boosting his support among young voters in last November’s presidential election, has extended the deadline three times.

Reuters

New report reveals an evolving social media landscape

Facebook continues its steady decline as TikTok surges
News & Insights
4 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Stop getting your news on TikTok

Go back to basics and get information from places that aren’t designed to be distractions from your real life
Opinion
3 days ago

CHRIS ROPER: Trust vs the TikTokers

The 2025 Reuters Digital News Report reveals the increasing prominence of personality-led news creators and explores what that means for the future ...
Features
1 week ago
