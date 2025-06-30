PODCAST | Let’sCreate’s take on supporting software start-ups and incubation

Alex de Bruyn. Founder of Let’sCreate. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Start-up support firm Let’sCreate’s take on business support and incubation is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alex de Bruyn, founder of Let’sCreate.
De Bruyn begins by explaining the difference between his firm’s model and that of other start-up support entities such as incubators and accelerators.
Let’sCreate is a venture builder that partners with enterprises to develop business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms that “solve challenges by helping companies streamline operations, scale faster and unlock new revenue opportunities by building technology tailored to their needs”.
According to De Bruyn, Let’sCreate is primarily bootstrapped, which refers to starting and growing a business by relying on personal savings, revenue generated by the business, or other forms of self-funding, rather than seeking external investment.
The firm’s platforms are deployed across more than 1,000 stores nationwide, with an additional 1,000 stores projected to go live during 2025.
These platforms process more than 1-million transactions per month, with a growing footprint across SA, Namibia, Botswana, Nigeria and Australia.
De Bruyn outlines LetsCreate’s business model; its bootstrap approach to funding; platforms it has developed; and partnerships in deploying software products.
