SATELLITE INTERNET
Inside Starlink’s R2bn plan for Southern Africa
Elon Musk's company hopes a deal will be in place by November
30 June 2025 - 05:00
Elon Musk’s Starlink has lined up about R2bn to invest in SA to build regional infrastructure to support the entire Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region.
The money will go towards building a network of earth stations with fibreoptic connections to data centres to bring the internet traffic in the region down to SA, and to buy capacity from local internet service providers, which would provide the internet back to the region...
