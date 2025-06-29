Remgro and Venfin to unbundle eMedia Investments stake
EMedia Holdings moves to take full control of the entity that holds its stake in e.tv
29 June 2025 - 16:50
EMedia Holdings has moved to take full control of the entity that holds its stake in e.tv, announcing it has struck a deal with Remgro’s technology investment unit to do so.
On Friday, eMedia Holdings (EMH) said it has entered into a subscription and share exchange agreement with eMedia Investments (EMI), Venfin and Remgro. Under the deal, Venfin will sell its one-third stake in EMI to EMH in exchange for newly issued EMH shares...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.