Nvidia executives offload $1bn in stock amid market surge

Insiders capitalised on surging investor interest in AI, the Financial Times reports

29 June 2025 - 19:14
by Devika Nair
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Nvidia insiders sold more than $1bn worth of company stock in the past year, with a notable uptick in recent trading activity as executives capitalise on surging investor interest in AI, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

More than $500m of the share sales took place this month as the California-based chip designer’s share price climbed to an all-time high, the report said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang started selling shares last week for the first time since September, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

Nvidia’s stock hit a record on Wednesday, and the chipmaker reclaimed the crown as the world’s most valuable company after an analyst said the chipmaker was set to ride a “Golden Wave” of AI.

Its latest gains reflect the US stock market’s return to the “AI trade” that fuelled massive gains in chip stocks and related technology companies in recent years on optimism about the emerging technology.

Nvidia declined to comment on the FT report.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Nvidia’s shares have rebounded more than 60% from their closing low on April 4, when Wall Street was reeling from President Donald Trump’s global tariff announcements. US stocks, including Nvidia, have recovered on expectations the White House will reach trade deals to soften the tariffs.

Reuters

Texas Instruments touts plan to build seven chip plants in US

Chipmaker to spend more than $60bn to expand its US manufacturing footprint under pressure from Trump
1 week ago

Nvidia, HPE to build supercomputer in Germany

Known as Blue Lion, the project will use Nvidia’s "Vera Rubin" chips
2 weeks ago

Nvidia to tailor cheaper AI chip for China after US export curbs, sources say

Lower price reflects the chip’s weaker specifications and simpler manufacturing requirements
1 month ago
