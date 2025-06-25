PODCAST | Fabricio Bloisi on Naspers European expansion and AI

Naspers’ plans to fuel its growth in Europe and artificial intelligence (AI) is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fabricio Bloisi, group CEO of Naspers and Prosus.
Now one year into the role as head of the JSE’s largest technology group, Bloisi outlines plans for growth following the latest annual earnings report.
Top of mind is the group’s ability to build a European technology powerhouse. Despite low economic growth in the region and a reputation for lacklustre innovation, Bloisi is confident his group make it work.
His plan is premised on building an ecosystem of e-commerce businesses that work together to dominate the region. Currently, the group is working to beef up the food delivery part of this ecosystem, having announced a €4.1bn takeover of UK based Just Eat Takeaway.com.
This deal is meant to add to a portfolio that includes Germany’s Delivery Hero.
Bloisi also highlights the group’s plan to leverage AI for its growth.
Prosus estimates that the e-commerce industry is at the cusp of a fundamental shift that will see AI agents and systems being able to do autonomous buying decisions on behalf of consumers.
According to a recent report published by the group, e-commerce marketplaces are set to benefit greatly from AI as the technology reduces friction, barriers to entry, takes advantage of large scale, while helping to increase competition.
Through the discussion, Bloisi outlines plans for growth; view on Europe; importance of ecosystems; growth of AI; and the utility of AI agents.
