Koos Bekker likens AI to invention of the steam engine
Naspers and sister group Prosus have been rapidly deploying AI across operations from Europe to Asia
25 June 2025 - 05:00
Technology tycoon Koos Bekker says advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are a game-changer for Naspers, with the technology having become an “indispensable” tool in the group as it strives to improve efficiencies.
Naspers, alongside its sister group Prosus, has been rapidly deploying AI across its operations, which stretch from Europe to Asia...
