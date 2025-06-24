Strong payments division lifts Capital Appreciation
Company says its businesses are well-positioned and ‘the prospects are very encouraging’
24 June 2025 - 09:07
Fintech investment group Capital Appreciation’s full-year earnings grew by a quarter after a strong performance by its payments division.
The group, which operates through three main segments: payments and payment infrastructure and services; software and services; and international, reported headline earnings of R206.9m for the year to end-March, up 25.2% from the previous year. This translated into headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 17.57c from 13.99c before...
