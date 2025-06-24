Naspers willing to sell down R71bn stake China’s Meituan
Chinese company says it is preparing to launch its food delivery service in Brazil, a market in which the JSE-listed group is already dominant
24 June 2025 - 07:54
Naspers is prepared to sell down its R71bn stake in the world’s largest food delivery company following moves by China’s Meituan to enter Brazil, a market in which the JSE-listed group is already dominant.
In May, Chinese technology and delivery giant Meituan said it was preparing to launch its food delivery service, Keeta, in Brazil. The company plans to invest $1bn (R17.78) over the next five years to establish and expand its operations in the country. This expansion marks Meituan’s entry into the South American market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.