Naspers and Prosus add a combined R100bn to market caps
It was a year of growth, innovation, disciplined execution and strategic milestones, says Naspers CEO Bloisi
23 June 2025 - 08:50
UPDATED 23 June 2025 - 18:37
The Naspers stable added billions in market value on Monday as investors cheered the news of profit growth from the group’s e-commerce portfolio.
By market close Naspers had gained 3.28% to R5,407.16 and Prosus 3.14% to R983.40, adding R100bn to their combined market caps on the day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.