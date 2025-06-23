Luno calls for onshore status of crypto assets in SA
Exchange says the change could generate at least R540m in additional tax revenue
23 June 2025 - 05:00
Luno, one of SA’s largest crypto exchanges, continues to make the case for more favourable regulations for the sector, saying an additional R500m could be added to state coffers if digital assets were designated as onshore investments.
Blockchain-based technologies and applications have been gaining traction in Africa’s finance ecosystem, with authorities granting more licences for their use, while adoption from mainstream finance institutions is growing too...
