TransUnion Africa and MTN create new credit score using mobile call records
The alternative data scoring model uses call data records, which reflect patterns in network usage behaviour, and correlates it with a person’s financial behaviour
In an effort to include and capture more people in SA’s lucrative lending market, credit information provider TransUnion has partnered with MTN to create a new type of credit score that uses mobile call records to make lending decisions.
Recent years have seen growth in alternative lenders such as Retail Capital, Lula (formerly Lulalend) and Merchant Capital, who seek to offer lines of credit to people that do not qualify for, or have largely been excluded by, the country’s formal banking sector. Alternative lending is premised on using different metrics and data from those that banks use in making lending decisions. ..
