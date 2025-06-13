Telkom appoints Beauty Apleni as CEO of Openserve fibre unit
Apleni has more than 25 years of experience in the ICT industry with 15 years of that in executive leadership
13 June 2025 - 15:56
Telkom has appointed Beauty Apleni to head its Openserve business, filling the key leadership role at one of SA’s largest fibre network operator.
This week, the state affiliated group announced the Apleni appointment with effect from July 1, with the aim to drive the continuing growth and adoption of Openserve’s fibre network as part of Telkom’s data-led connectivity strategy...
