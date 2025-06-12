Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers and Prosus expect higher earnings

Increase is due to improved profitability from the consolidated e-commerce businesses and investment in Tencent

12 June 2025 - 08:16
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Naspers and Prosus expect to report higher full-year earnings, the companies said late on Wednesday.

Naspers said in a trading statement that core headline earnings per share (HEPS) and HEPS for continuing operations for the year to end-March were expected to increase by between 56% and 63%, and 90% and 96%, respectively.

For the 2024 financial year, Naspers reported HEPS from continuing operations of 792 US cents and core HEPS of 1,148c.

This was driven by accelerated growth and improved profitability from the group’s consolidated e-commerce businesses and equity-accounted investments, in particular Tencent, it said.

Earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations were expected to increase by 91%-98%, primarily driven by the group’s improved overall profitability, coupled with lower impairment charges on equity accounted investments.

Gains relating to the sell-down of Tencent, plus impairment charges, were excluded from HEPS and core HEPS. The board considers core headline earnings an appropriate indicator of the operating performance of the group, as it adjusts for non-operational items.

The group benefited from strong operations, strategic investments and partnerships.

“Both Tencent and our e-commerce segment contributed positively to the group’s financial performance, with the latter exceeding its profitability target,” it said.

Naspers will focus on building lifestyle e-commerce ecosystems in Latin America, India and Europe, accelerating innovation, and leveraging its AI-driven technology to drive sustainable profitable growth and create lasting value, it said.

Prosus’ financial results almost completely account for Naspers’ results.

Prosus expects core headline earnings per ordinary share N and headline earnings per ordinary share N for continuing operations for the year to increase by between 53.9% and 63.2%, and 90.9% and 100.0%, respectively.

For the 2024 financial year, Prosus reported core HEPS from continuing operations of 193c and HEPS of 132c, respectively.

The companies will release their annual results on June 23.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Naspers and Prosus investment chief Ervin Tu steps down

The sudden departure means a replacement for Tu has not been announced
Companies
1 week ago

Bloisi takes Prosus M&A spending beyond R100bn

Naspers/Prosus CEO steps up building of lifestyle e-commerce group spanning Europe, India and Latin America
Companies
3 weeks ago

Prosus exceeds earnings goal for its e-commerce portfolio

Prosus will report more than $430m in adjusted Ebit for its ecommerce portfolio for the 2025 financial year, exceeding its goal of $400m
Companies
1 month ago

Naspers and Prosus appoint Nico Marais as CFO

Marais has been interim CFO since December and has more than 25 years of experience in financial management within the group
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Coronation loses finance chief Mary Anne Musekiwa ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Spar SA CEO ditches group for McDonald’s top job ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Retail royalty takes a back seat ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom declares special dividend
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
HSBC inches closer to SA exit after deal with ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

RICARDO SMITH: The dollar and gold

Opinion

Naspers and Prosus investment chief Ervin Tu steps down

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Bloisi takes Prosus M&A spending beyond R100bn

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.