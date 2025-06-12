Naspers and Prosus expect higher earnings

Naspers and Prosus expect to report higher full-year earnings, the companies said late on Wednesday.
Naspers said in a trading statement that core headline earnings per share (HEPS) and HEPS for continuing operations for the year to end-March were expected to increase by between 56% and 63%, and 90% and 96%, respectively.
For the 2024 financial year, Naspers reported HEPS from continuing operations of 792 US cents and core HEPS of 1,148c.
This was driven by accelerated growth and improved profitability from the group’s consolidated e-commerce businesses and equity-accounted investments, in particular Tencent, it said.
Earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations were expected to increase by 91%-98%, primarily driven by the group’s improved overall profitability, coupled with lower impairment charges on equity accounted investments.
Gains relating to the sell-down of Tencent, plus impairment charges, were excluded from HEPS and core HEPS. The board considers core headline earnings an appropriate indicator of the operating performance of the group, as it adjusts for non-operational items.
The group benefited from strong operations, strategic investments and partnerships.
“Both Tencent and our e-commerce segment contributed positively to the group’s financial performance, with the latter exceeding its profitability target,” it said.
Naspers will focus on building lifestyle e-commerce ecosystems in Latin America, India and Europe, accelerating innovation, and leveraging its AI-driven technology to drive sustainable profitable growth and create lasting value, it said.
Prosus’ financial results almost completely account for Naspers’ results.
Prosus expects core headline earnings per ordinary share N and headline earnings per ordinary share N for continuing operations for the year to increase by between 53.9% and 63.2%, and 90.9% and 100.0%, respectively.
For the 2024 financial year, Prosus reported core HEPS from continuing operations of 193c and HEPS of 132c, respectively.
The companies will release their annual results on June 23.
