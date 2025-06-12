MTN Zakhele Futhi raises R3bn from MTN share placement
The shares, representing about 1.26% of MTN’s issued ordinary shares, were placed at a price of R128 each
12 June 2025 - 08:45
MTN Zakhele Futhi, the special-purpose empowerment vehicle of Africa’s largest mobile operator, has raised about R3bn by way of an accelerated bookbuild of about 23.77-million MTN shares.
The group said on Thursday that the shares, representing about 1.26% of MTN's issued ordinary shares, were placed at a price of R128 apiece...
