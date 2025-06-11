Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Telkom finance chief upbeat about positive cash-flow performance

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nonkululeko Dlamini, group CFO at Telkom

11 June 2025 - 15:43
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Telkom CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Telkom’s financial performance in the 2025 financial year is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nonkululeko Dlamini, group CFO at Telkom. 

Now in the job for 18 months, Dlamini details the financial picture at Telkom, highlighting the group’s positive cash position as a sign of company’s progress. 

The group has reinstated its ordinary dividend after a four-year suspension and has also declared a special dividend from the cash proceeds from the disposal of Swiftnet, its masts and towers business.

Join the discussion: 

Through this, Dlamini outlines how Telkom has delivered on its stated strategy and vision, highlighting some of the financial markers for progress against the targets set. 

The finance chief also speaks about the measures or controls Telkom has in place to better manage the group’s financial performance. 

In addition, she explains the group’s plans to unlock more value from the Telkom portfolio, following the conclusion of the Swiftnet disposal for R6.7bn. 

Topics of discussion include results versus targets set; Telkom’s mobile strategy; importance of devices to push up data use; and Telkom’s take on the Starlink debate. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

