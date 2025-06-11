MultiChoice subscriber losses widen ahead of merger
Pay TV provider reports a more than 100% drop in full-year earnings to March
11 June 2025 - 18:17
Africa’s largest pay TV provider continues to falter, reporting a more than 100% drop in full-year earnings to March 2025 and blaming the plunge on cash-strapped consumers, foreign exchange losses and a tough trading environment.
On Wednesday, the group — the subject of a takeover bid by French broadcaster Canal+ — said its performance was “mixed, as the effects of a severely stretched consumer environment, combined with foreign currency and other macro headwinds, were countered by accelerated cost savings and cash management initiatives”...
