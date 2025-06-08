Mexico City — Milan Kovac, head of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot programme, announced his plans to step down in a post on X on Friday.
Kovac became the lead of the programme in 2022 when he was appointed director of Optimus and Autopilot Engineering, and he took on the role of vice-president in September last year.
“I’ve been far away from home for too long, and will need to spend more time with family abroad. I want to make it clear that this is the only reason,” Kovac said in his social media post.
Bloomberg News, which initially reported the development, said in its report that Kovac would leave his position immediately, and Ashok Elluswamy, who now leads Tesla’s autopilot teams, would take on his role.
Tesla and Elluswamy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Musk has earlier said he expected Tesla to make thousands of Optimus robots this year. He said in April that China’s export restrictions on rare-earth magnets had affected production of the humanoid robots.
Tesla has shifted focus to launching the robots and its robotaxi service, with much of the company’s valuation hanging on that bet.
“The only things that matter in the long term are autonomy and Optimus,” Musk told CNBC in May.
Head of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot programme to quit
Milan Kovac says he has been away from home for too long and wants to spend more time with family
Reuters
