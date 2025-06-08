Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Head of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot programme to quit

Milan Kovac says he has been away from home for too long and wants to spend more time with family

08 June 2025 - 17:35
by Juby Babu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An Optimus robot. Picture: REUTERS
An Optimus robot. Picture: REUTERS

Mexico City — Milan Kovac, head of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot programme, announced his plans to step down in a post on X on Friday.

Kovac became the lead of the programme in 2022 when he was appointed director of Optimus and Autopilot Engineering, and he took on the role of vice-president in September last year.

“Ive been far away from home for too long, and will need to spend more time with family abroad. I want to make it clear that this is the only reason,” Kovac said in his social media post.

Bloomberg News, which initially reported the development, said in its report that Kovac would leave his position immediately, and Ashok Elluswamy, who now leads Teslas autopilot teams, would take on his role.

Tesla and Elluswamy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk has earlier said he expected Tesla to make thousands of Optimus robots this year. He said in April that Chinas export restrictions on rare-earth magnets had affected production of the humanoid robots.

Tesla has shifted focus to launching the robots and its robotaxi service, with much of the companys valuation hanging on that bet.

“The only things that matter in the long term are autonomy and Optimus,” Musk told CNBC in May.

Reuters

Tesla shares claw back as investors cheer Musk-Trump peace call

Donald Trump has threatened to cut government contracts to Elon Musk’s companies, while Musk suggested Trump should be impeached
Companies
2 days ago

Musk’s denial of Tesla’s $25,000 EV cancellation worried senior executives

Tesla working on stripped-down versions of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y compact SUV
Companies
6 days ago

Musk’s White House exit raises questions about Tesla’s sales slump and stiff competition

After news of his Washington departure, Musk says Tesla has been testing driverless Model Y cars in Austin, Texas
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CMH in sweeping executive changes
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Commission recommends approval of management-led ...
Companies
3.
Steel sector calls for urgent policy overhaul
Companies / Trade & Industry
4.
Capitec, SA’s new biggest bank, gets love from ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Old Mutual pushes for overhaul of SA’s pensions ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

US patent office refuses Tesla ‘Robotaxi’ trademark

Life / Motoring

Elon Musk positive moneyed Tesla self-driving era is at hand

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.