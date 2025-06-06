Companies / Telecoms & Technology

OpenAI appeals data preservation order in New York Times copyright case

The Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in 2023, saying they used millions of its articles without permission to train the large language model behind ChatGPT

06 June 2025 - 16:01
by Gursimran Kaur and Shubham Kalia
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
The OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OpenAI is appealing against an order in a copyright case brought by the New York Times that requires it to preserve ChatGPT output data indefinitely, arguing that the order conflicts with privacy commitments it has made with users.

Last month, a court said OpenAI had to preserve and segregate all output log data after the Times asked for the data to be preserved.

“We will fight any demand that compromises our users' privacy; this is a core principle,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a post on X on Thursday.

“We think [The Times’ demand] was an inappropriate request that sets a bad precedent.”

US district judge Sidney Stein was asked to vacate the May data preservation order on June 3, a court filing showed.

The New York Times declined to comment.

The newspaper sued OpenAI and Microsoft in 2023, accusing them of using millions of its articles without permission to train the large language model behind its popular chatbot.

Stein said in an April court opinion that the Times had made a case that OpenAI and Microsoft were responsible for inducing users to infringe its copyrights.

The opinion explained an earlier order that rejected parts of an OpenAI and Microsoft motion to dismiss, saying that the Times’ “numerous” and “widely publicised” examples of ChatGPT producing material from its articles justified allowing the claims to continue. 

Reuters

DUNCAN McLEOD: The race is on to build the iPhone of the AI age

The world is awaiting the defining gadget of a new era of AI-infused consumer electronics that aim to transform the way we live, work and play
News & Fox
1 day ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google’s AI news overshadowed by OpenAI’s oi acquisition

New start-up founded by Jonny Ive is suddenly seen as a major threat to Apple
Opinion
1 week ago

Opponent of OpenAI restructuring raises concerns about revamped plan

Revised scheme doesn’t adequately prevent research organisation from generating dangerous AI technology, group says
Companies
3 weeks ago

JAMIE CARR: Mubadala gets active on AI

The sovereign wealth fund is a key player in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to diversify its economy away from oil
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Capitec, SA’s new biggest bank, gets love from ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Old Mutual pushes for overhaul of SA’s pensions ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Ninety One puts boots on ground in UAE and Saudi ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
CMH in sweeping executive changes
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Jubilee mulls over SA exit as miners scramble for ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Elton John condemns plan to train AI models on UK music as ‘theft’

Life / Arts & Entertainment

French publishers take Meta to court

Life / Gadgets & Gear

MICHAEL AVERY: Fund managers with ESG mandates cannot ignore media investments ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.