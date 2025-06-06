MultiChoice to report narrowing in headline loss
Streaming services, social media and the cost of investing in Showmax have affected the group’s performance
06 June 2025 - 09:31
MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay TV group, expects to report a narrowing in its full-year headline loss per share, it said.
The group expected its headline loss per share for the year to end-March to improve by 62%-66% from the loss of 715c reported a year ago, it said in a statement late on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.