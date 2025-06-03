Vodacom appoints Mohamed Abdallah to lead its international markets

Vodacom CEO of international markets and Vodafone Egypt Mohamed Abdallah. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vodacom has shaken up its leadership, announcing the appointment of Mohamed Abdallah as CEO of Vodacom international markets and Vodafone Egypt.
The appointment is a milestone in “ongoing efforts to simplify the operating model, drive strategic growth and enhance customer experiences in line with its Vision 2030 ambitions”, the JSE-listed group[ said in a statement on Tuesday.”
Vision 2030 is Vodacom’s strategy for the next five years, which was first disclosed in February.
Under the framework, the company has upgraded its medium-term guidance, with service revenue and earnings targeted to grow by at least 10% between 2025 and 2030, driven by its international business. Underpinning that goal are plans to to add about 49-millon customers to reach 260-million by 2030, while pushing for 120-million financial services customers.
The group’s customer growth strategy was boosted by the purchase of Vodafone Egypt in December 2022 for R42bn to access the market leader in the country, with market share of more than 40% at the time. That unit now accounts for 48.3-million customers, the largest single market, a title that had been held by home country SA.
This appointment underscores the importance of Abdallah’s new role in leading the international markets, together with Vodacom’s fastest growing business, Egypt.
Abdallah — currently serving as CEO of Vodafone Egypt — will assume a broader regional executive leadership role aimed at “driving growth and operational excellence”.
Under the new structure, the CEOs of Vodacom DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania, will report to Abdallah. He will continue to report directly to group CEO Shameel Joosub.
“Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results,” Joosub said. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent.
Abdallah has been with Vodafone Egypt since 1998, holding several senior leadership positions, including enterprise business director and consumer business director.
The group credits him for delivering strong growth across consumer, business, and financial services, “reinforcing Vodafone Egypt as a market leader”.
On the international markets front, Abdallah takes over from Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down at the end of April after a seven-year stint as chief officer of international business for Vodacom.
“We are confident that under Mohamed’s expanded leadership, our international markets will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding results. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Diego for his invaluable contribution over the past seven years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
