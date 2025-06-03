Naspers and Prosus investment chief Ervin Tu steps down
The sudden departure means a replacement for Tu has not been announced
03 June 2025 - 12:58
An unexpected gap in leadership has been created at Naspers and international unit Prosus as Ervin Tu stepped down from his role as president and chief investment officer (CIO), on Tuesday.
The group did not disclose reasons for the resignation or where the long-time technology investor is going, simply saying he “will maintain a relationship with the group as an adviser”...
