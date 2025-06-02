Uber bets on motorbike rides for growth

A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Uber sees opportunity to growth its ride hailing in SA business through a new service offering motorcycle-based rides, being piloted in Johannesburg.
Uber, the word’s largest ride-hailing platform, launched its operations locally in 2013. It is the biggest player locally, with operations in 24 towns and cities, including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Gqeberha.
Over the years, the platform has undergone major changes, starting off as an on demand chauffeur service for high-end customers to where rides are now offered at various price points, with the addition of food and package delivery, as well as the ability to furniture and other large items.
Under recently appointed GM for Sub-Saharan Africa, Deepesh Thomas, Uber launched a new offering that allows people to take rides on motorcycles at the start of 2025, in the hopes of drawing more users onto its transport marketplace.
“We realised there’s a large percentage of the population that just don’t have access to transportation. There are gaps in the public transportation [system]. There are also gaps in the likes of Uber, and our competitors, that don’t cater for the 3km to 4km last mile trips, whether it is into or out of taxi ranks for example,” Thomas said.
Deepesh Thomas. General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The service, Uber Moto, is available in the western suburbs of Johannesburg, which includes Braamfontein, Melville, Greenside, Brixton, Mayfair, Fordsburg, Rossmore, Langlaagte, Richmond and the University of Johannesburg.
Fares start from as little as R18.
Though a first for SA, Thomas said this mode of transport was a mainstay elsewhere in the world, such as Nigeria and India.
“We believe we are the best partner organisation to bring this because of the learnings we’ve had in other markets. And we have similarities in Mexico where there was no Moto culture and now we can see a huge contribution of Moto,” he said.
SA is estimated to be home to about 100,000 e-hailing drivers, and more than 2-million passengers.
Uber is careful to address safety and security concerns about the offering.
At present in the trial phase, the company has been testing the model, receiving feedback, working on safety, as well as efforts to make interactions less awkward for riders and drivers that are mostly new to operating in such close quarters.
“People are firstly uncertain about the modality of the transport itself. Is it safe? Will it get me to the place? But once they experience it, their perception is changed. Secondly, it’s about hygiene and safety,” said Thomas who has been in the role since December 2024.
To address some of the issue, each bike comes with two helmets with separate hair nets for each trip, as well as advice for riders to hold on to handlebars on the back of the bike during a trip.
In terms of usage, “we’re seeing heavy usage from students. And from people who are going to a taxi rank just being dropped off.”
As to planning for scaling: “We see this becoming a city wide play, based on demand and supply.
“We also expect to have a national rollout in future, but now [the] focus is to scale this up in Johannesburg, and let’s do it responsibly and safely. And once it makes sense here, we’ll look at other cities. And not just the core cities, maybe even in the smaller cities, if there’s sufficient demand.”
Uber bets on motorbike rides for growth
A mainstay in Nigeria and India, Uber Moto is being piloted in Johannesburg
Uber sees opportunity to growth its ride hailing in SA business through a new service offering motorcycle-based rides, being piloted in Johannesburg.
Uber, the word’s largest ride-hailing platform, launched its operations locally in 2013. It is the biggest player locally, with operations in 24 towns and cities, including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Gqeberha.
Over the years, the platform has undergone major changes, starting off as an on demand chauffeur service for high-end customers to where rides are now offered at various price points, with the addition of food and package delivery, as well as the ability to furniture and other large items.
Under recently appointed GM for Sub-Saharan Africa, Deepesh Thomas, Uber launched a new offering that allows people to take rides on motorcycles at the start of 2025, in the hopes of drawing more users onto its transport marketplace.
“We realised there’s a large percentage of the population that just don’t have access to transportation. There are gaps in the public transportation [system]. There are also gaps in the likes of Uber, and our competitors, that don’t cater for the 3km to 4km last mile trips, whether it is into or out of taxi ranks for example,” Thomas said.
The service, Uber Moto, is available in the western suburbs of Johannesburg, which includes Braamfontein, Melville, Greenside, Brixton, Mayfair, Fordsburg, Rossmore, Langlaagte, Richmond and the University of Johannesburg.
Fares start from as little as R18.
Though a first for SA, Thomas said this mode of transport was a mainstay elsewhere in the world, such as Nigeria and India.
“We believe we are the best partner organisation to bring this because of the learnings we’ve had in other markets. And we have similarities in Mexico where there was no Moto culture and now we can see a huge contribution of Moto,” he said.
SA is estimated to be home to about 100,000 e-hailing drivers, and more than 2-million passengers.
Uber is careful to address safety and security concerns about the offering.
At present in the trial phase, the company has been testing the model, receiving feedback, working on safety, as well as efforts to make interactions less awkward for riders and drivers that are mostly new to operating in such close quarters.
“People are firstly uncertain about the modality of the transport itself. Is it safe? Will it get me to the place? But once they experience it, their perception is changed. Secondly, it’s about hygiene and safety,” said Thomas who has been in the role since December 2024.
To address some of the issue, each bike comes with two helmets with separate hair nets for each trip, as well as advice for riders to hold on to handlebars on the back of the bike during a trip.
In terms of usage, “we’re seeing heavy usage from students. And from people who are going to a taxi rank just being dropped off.”
As to planning for scaling: “We see this becoming a city wide play, based on demand and supply.
“We also expect to have a national rollout in future, but now [the] focus is to scale this up in Johannesburg, and let’s do it responsibly and safely. And once it makes sense here, we’ll look at other cities. And not just the core cities, maybe even in the smaller cities, if there’s sufficient demand.”
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth in SA
SA start-up Aura raises R270m in series B round
inDrive introduces bank transfers for payment in SA
Uber says it contributed R17bn to SA’s economy in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Film shines unflattering light on tech bros who have no clothes
My Brilliant Career: If there’s an easy path, take it
SA start-up Aura raises R270m in series B round
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.