Telkom shares surge as full-year earnings set to nearly double
State-affiliated operator says Swiftnet disposal, closed on March 17, pushed up earnings
02 June 2025 - 10:23
UPDATED 02 June 2025 - 17:56
Telkom shares rallied 3.75% on Monday as the state-affiliated operator signalled its full-year headline earnings are expected to almost double after it turned in a robust operational performance and completed the sale of Swiftnet.
The group, whose disposal of its 100% equity shareholding in masts and towers business Swiftnet earlier in 2025, expects adjusted headline earnings per share (Heps) for continuing operations for the year to end-March to be 95%- 105% higher at 561.8c-590.6c...
