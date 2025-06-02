Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Musk’s xAI seeks $113bn valuation in share sale

xAI deal will allow employees to sell shares to investors and a larger investment round is expected

02 June 2025 - 20:53
by Juby Babu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, May 30 2025. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD/REUTERS
Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, May 30 2025. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD/REUTERS

Elon Musk’s xAI is seeking a valuation of $113bn in a share sale worth $300m, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people close to the situation.

The deal would allow employees to sell shares to investors and a larger investment round is expected to follow the secondary stock offer, in which xAI will offer new equity to outside investors, the FT report said.

The artificial intelligence (AI) start-up acquired X, Musk’s social media business, in March. The deal valued xAI at $80bn and social media platform X — formerly known as Twitter — at $33bn, Musk had said then.

xAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the FT report.

The start-up was launched less than two years ago and was in talks with investors to raise roughly $20bn in funding for the combined AI start-up and social media business, Bloomberg News reported in April.

Also on Monday, Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink said  that it had raised $650m in its latest funding round.

It closed its funding round with participation from key investors including ARK Invest, DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, G42, Human Capital, Lightspeed, QIA, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners and Vy Capital, the company said.

Musk recently stepped back from the Trump administration after the he ended a chaotic four-month stint leading the administration’s sweeping cost-cutting campaign.

US President Donald Trump, however, said Musk would remain a close adviser.

Reuters

Musk’s denial of Tesla’s $25,000 EV cancellation worried senior executives

Tesla working on stripped-down versions of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y compact SUV
Companies
5 hours ago

Astronomers fear Musk’s Starlink could distort SA space observations

Scientists want agreement to protect Square Kilometre Array, the world’s most powerful radio telescope
Companies
8 hours ago

Satellite operators not a direct threat, says MTN SA boss

Charles Molapisi says MTN sees ‘them as a player that can complement our services’
Companies
4 days ago

SpaceX’s Starship spins out of control without achieving important test goals

Cruise vessel lofted to space on a previously flown booster, the first such demonstration of its reusability
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kalagadi’s R7bn debt dispute heads for arbitration
Companies / Mining
2.
Kenny Fihla has plenty on his plate at Absa
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Raubex salivates at state’s R1-trillion ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Newly independent Valterra ready for milestone ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Moody’s downgrades Sasol outlook amid weak ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.