MTN rolls out 3-phase plan to boost smartphone usage on its network
Mobile operator’s move to sell cheap smartphones for R99 is part of a scheme to increase data usage
01 June 2025 - 17:19
The head of MTN’s business in SA says the mobile operator’s move to provide cheap smartphones for R99 is part of a broader push to increase data usage on its network.
SA’s second-largest mobile operator announced its new offering in early May, saying it was meant “to extend digital inclusion and ensure South Africans were not left behind in the country’s transition to 4G and 5G technologies”...
