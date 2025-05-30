Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rules for foreign telecom operators not aimed at Starlink, says Malatsi

Business Day TV speaks to Solly Malatsi, minister of communications and digital technologies

30 May 2025 - 15:37
by Business Day TV
Solly Malatsi
Solly Malatsi

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has defended his recently gazetted proposed ICT policy adjustments, saying the move is not to simply pave the way for Elon Musk’ Starlink to operate in SA. Business Day TV caught up with Malatsi for more insight.

