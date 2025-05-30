EMedia puts money into more tech in the hunt for growth
30 May 2025 - 08:42
The eMedia Holdings group says it is investing in its technology platforms as a way to defend its place in the market, while looking for growth beyond traditional analogue broadcast.
“The group is forging ahead with numerous technology advances and strategic planning to continue to be the audience-share market leader,” the e.tv parent company said on Thursday as it reported full-year earnings to March 2025. ..
