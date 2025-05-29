Satellite operators not a direct threat, says MTN SA boss
Charles Molapisi says MTN sees ‘them as a player that can complement our services’
29 May 2025 - 17:22
MTN does not see satellite providers such as Starlink as direct competition, but rather as a complementary technology and option for connectivity, contrary to the now-pervasive view that Elon Musk's company would threaten SA’s mobile operators if it were allowed to start operating locally.
“We don’t see them as direct competition. We do believe that they can promote coverage. Someone in an area where we’re not able to provide towers will benefit from this,” MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi told Business Day. ..
