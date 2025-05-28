Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa

28 May 2025 - 13:38
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Uber’s strategy to maintain growth in SA, and the rest of the continent, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

Thomas, who has been in the role for half a year, outlines his long-term plans for Uber in the SA market.

The former banking executive also talks about efforts to address affordability as South Africans battle rising costs and fuel price volatility; steps to improve safety for riders and drivers, especially at night; and the profile of drivers on the platform.  

Under Thomas’ watch, Uber has launched a new offering that allows people to take rides on motorcycles.

This is a first for SA, but Thomas explains that this mode of transport is a mainstay in other parts of world, such as Nigeria and India.

For SA, this is seen as a solution for very short trips, with students making up a big portion of riders who have taken advantage of the option so far.

Topics of discussion include: the state of Uber in SA; the new GM’s vision for the market; new products and offerings; the relationship with drivers and riders; and the contrasts between markets in the region.

The Uber executive also highlights some of the regulatory advancements and hurdles faced in the various countries.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Uber says it contributed R17bn to SA’s economy in 2023

The word’s largest ride-hailing platform started operations in the region in 2013
Companies
5 months ago

SA start-up Aura raises R270m in series B round

The funding will be used for the company’s expansion into the US, where is sees exciting opportunities
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Disrupting SA’s removal services

Chante Venter, founder and CEO of Wise Move, joins Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
1 week ago

Bloisi takes Prosus M&A spending beyond R100bn

Naspers/Prosus CEO steps up building of lifestyle e-commerce group spanning Europe, India and Latin America
Companies
1 week ago

inDrive introduces bank transfers for payment in SA

Ride hailing platform allows drivers to display their bank details in the app
Companies
3 months ago

PODCAST | Uber keeps plans alive for electric vehicles in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Frans Hiemstra, Uber’s GM for the Middle East and Africa
Companies
6 months ago
