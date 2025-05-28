Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Uber’s strategy to maintain growth in SA, and the rest of the continent, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.
Thomas, who has been in the role for half a year, outlines his long-term plans for Uber in the SA market.
The former banking executive also talks about efforts to address affordability as South Africans battle rising costs and fuel price volatility; steps to improve safety for riders and drivers, especially at night; and the profile of drivers on the platform.
Under Thomas’ watch, Uber has launched a new offering that allows people to take rides on motorcycles.
Join the discussion:
This is a first for SA, but Thomas explains that this mode of transport is a mainstay in other parts of world, such as Nigeria and India.
For SA, this is seen as a solution for very short trips, with students making up a big portion of riders who have taken advantage of the option so far.
Topics of discussion include: the state of Uber in SA; the new GM’s vision for the market; new products and offerings; the relationship with drivers and riders; and the contrasts between markets in the region.
The Uber executive also highlights some of the regulatory advancements and hurdles faced in the various countries.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa
Join the discussion:
